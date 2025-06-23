THE ARTILECT WAR

THE ARTILECT WAR

Home
Notes
Archive
About
DON'T MENTION THE DEPLETED URANIUM
The MOAB. The FOAB. The MOP. The GBU ("Bunker Buster"): What's in a Name?
1
Burqas, bodies, and bombshells: Bumper catch-up special!
When I was on The Delingpod most recently, host James asked me to confess what my "guilty secret" was where it came to throwaway TV that we know we…
Published on Miri’s Massive Missives  
The Agenda
Watch the movie. Share your review. Leave a comment. TAKE ACTION. Spread the word.
Published on James Roguski  
MAHA is now the mRNA technology savior?
This is INSANE!! - this is an attempt to rehabilitate this toxic contaminated mRNA Vaccine technology.
Published on COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis  
EXCLUSIVE: What will Britain look like in the year 2100?
Your invitation to join me for a one-hour discussion about brand new research
Published on Matt Goodwin  
How to save free speech in the UK
Some practical suggestions.
Published on Andrew Doyle  

May 2025

April 2025

March 2025

© 2025 THE ARTILECT WAR
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture